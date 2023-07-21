48th Ooni of Ife’s daughter, Princess Rafatu clocks 100

The Awofisayo dynasty of Ile Ife, Osun State, will today

celebrate their matriarch, Alhaja Princess Rafatu Ademinure Awofisayo, who clocks 100 years. Alhaja Awofisayo is the daughter of the 48th Ooni of Ife, Oba Ademiluyi Ajagun, who reigned between 1910 and 1930.

According to one of the celebrant’s sons, Prince Felix Awofisayo, the celebration would be a thanksgiving for the life of their mother, who at 100 is still very lucid and recalls events with accuracy.

Prince Awofisayo stated that there would be prayer in the Islamic way since the celebrant is the Iya Adinni of Ifeland, to be followed by a reception.