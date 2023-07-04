4 suspects denied bail over UTME infractions

Computers

FOUR suspects facing trial at the Federal High Court, sitting in Akure, Ondo State, who were apprehended during the 2023 UTME for registration and examination infractions, were, yesterday, remanded in detention, following their failure to secure bail.

The suspects are to spend two more months in custody, pending when the court reconvenes from its vacation, which starts on July 21, 2023, and ends in October.

The suspects are Timilehin Akinwale, Olayinka Mustapha and Peter Okereke, while Feranmi Adesuyi was arraigned for impersonation.

When the matter came up for hearing, yesterday, an official of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, Ms Smith Ayodele, told the court that Feranmi Adesuyi was arrested for impersonation during the examination.

According to her, Adesuyi committed the said offence on April 28, 2023, at Amable Nig. Ltd. CBT Centre, Owo, during the 2023 UTME.

Smith said: “He (Adesuyi) was looking different from the picture uploaded on the JAMB portal. I questioned him and he insisted that he was the same person on the screen. I asked him yet again but he was adamant and, since I wasn’t making any headway with him, I asked him to step aside.

“I then called the attention of other examination officials and the NSCDC personnel attached to the centre. They also confirmed my position that the face on the screen was different from that of Feranmi.

“After intense questioning, he later confessed that he was actually at the centre to impersonate another candidate.”