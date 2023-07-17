32-year-old drug addict strangulates mother in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike

A 32-year-old man, Samson Sikiru, said to be a hard drug addict, on Sunday allegedly strangulated his mother to death in Itanrin in Ijebu-Ode area of Ogun State.

The suspect’s younger brother, who is a night guard, raised the alarm after he returned from night duty and discovered that his mother had been murdered.

It was learnt that Samson was arrested when neighbours discovered that he was behind the death of his mother and subsequently handed him over to the police.

The source explained that the suspect had been a known drug addict, saying he had fled home five years ago before he returned recently.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in Ogun, Omotola Odutola, said the command is aware of the incident.

According to Odutola, the suspect is currently a neuropsychiatric patient.

The PPRO explained that family members occasionally tie down Samson with ropes to prevent him from injuring himself or anyone.

“He had remained with his mother whom he visited during Sallah celebrations, even though he is known for his retard tendency, but his condition was being managed to the best of the knowledge of his mother.

“It is not yet clear if there was any provocation by his mother, but, preliminary investigation revealed that earlier same day, he was tied up in the house, only for him to loose himself and descended on his mother and strangled her,” she narrated.

Odutola said marks of violence were found around the deceased mother, including laceration discovered around her right legs, saying this proved there was force or violence.

“Samson Sikiru is still in the police custody, but, nothing much has been gotten from him, as he has not answered any coherent questions put across to him,” she stated.