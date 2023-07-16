3000 Nigerian youths to benefit from NCAC, China program

By Jimoh Babatunde

No fewer than 3000 Nigerian youths are to benefit from the capacity building programme midwifed by the National Council for Arts and Culture in collaboration with the the Peoples Republic of China in the later part of the year.

The Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe revealed this to newsman when he received in audience the Chinese Cultural Attache Lee Xuda at the Nigerian Culture House, Abuja,

Runsewe stated that his recent visit to China gave him an opportunity to understudy the secret behind the ingenuity and creativeness of the Chinese in goods production. He further stated that there was need for nigerian youths to be exposed and trained in such environment to gain the needed skills and knowledge in various area of goods production.

The Director General reiterated that this capacity building programme when finalized will involve selected youths from every state of the federation and the Fct who will be sponsored to China by the state governments in Nigeria including Fct. The National Council for Arts and Culture will facilitate and coordinate the training on various skills acquisition programmes.

Otunba Runsewe mentained that at the end of the capacity building programme, the skills acquired by the youths will enhance growth and economic development in their various stages and by extension Nigeria.

Responding, the Chinese Cultural Attache Lee Xuda said Nigerea and the People’s Republic of China have a strong bilateral and economic relationship adding that Nigeria is one of the African countries attracting the most investment from China.

He said economic and trade cooperation is the main pillar of the China and Nigeria bilateral relations, noting that it has made tremendous efforts to help Nigeria, which has abundant human and natural resources to develop her economy.

The Cultural Attachee assured that the Chinese Government is willing to collaborate with Nigeria in areas that will ensure the growth of the Nigerean economy.

The Chinese delegation were later conducted round the Nigerean Culture House by the Director General.