3 killed as security operatives, IPOB clash in Delta

By Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA—THREE suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, have been reportedly killed in a clash with security operatives at Obodogwugwu area of Okpanam community, Oshimili North Local Government Area, Delta State.

The incident, it was gathered, occurred on Monday when the IPOB members stormed the area, shooting sporadically in an operation that lasted for several hours.

No resident of the community fell prey to the operation, with sources saying that they locked themselves in their homes for fear of losing their lives.

Police Public Relations Officer of the State Command, Mr. Bright Edafe confirmed the incident on Tuesday.

He said the three members of the separatist group were neutralised by a combined team of the police, military, and Department of State Security, DSS.

Edafe said: “They came out and we heard they were shooting in the air, so we mobilized to the place led by the Divisional Police Officer.

“We were able to neutralize three of them and recovered one AK-47 riffle and one pump action.

“The operation started in the night but they came out in the morning and we went there immediately. The operation lasted for hours because they were running and we were going after them and neutralized three of them.”

He said there were no casualties on the side of the security operatives during the operation.