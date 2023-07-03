3 in police net over murder of 85-year-old farmer in Ekiti

Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ekiti State Police Command ‘s Rapid Response Squad on Monday arrested two suspects for the murder of an Eighty-five years old farmer in Iyin-Ekiti.

According to a statement by the Command’s Police Public Relation Officer, (PPRO), Sunday Abutu, the arrested suspects were, Ogunlusi Damilola, Olorunsola Segun and Sekoni Tunde.

Abutu said the suspects specialized in attacking farmers and stealing their farm produce.

According to the PPRO, “during interrogation the suspects confessed that on Wednesday last week, at about 5pm, they went to the octogenarian farm situated off lyin-Ado express road, attacked him with marchete and carted away some tubers of yam”

“They confessed that on Tuesday, 27th of July, they entered another farm settlement at Ipole-Ekiti where one Awe Taiwo Julius was inflicted with serious injuries and ten tubers of yam were carted away in the process.

Abutu said the 85-year-old victim later died while receiving treatment at Ekiti State Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti

He noted that the stolen yam tubbers were recovered, while effort is still ongoing to arrest other members of the gang now at large.

Abutu said the Suspects would be arraigned in court at the end of investigation.