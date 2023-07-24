24 dead as US suffered 26 mass shootings in July’s first five days 

By Biodun Busari

No fewer than 24 people have died as the United States experienced about 26 mass shootings in the first five days of July, according to data collected by the Gun Violence Archive.

The archive collects data on gun violence in the US and classifies a mass shooting as an incident where four or more people, not including the shooter, are injured or killed.

According to CBS, the shootings suffered this month included a drive-by shooting in Washington, D.C. on July 5 that injured nine and an incident in Shreveport, Louisiana that left four dead and seven injured on the Fourth of July.

It also disclosed that much of the gun violence went down over the holiday weekend including a July 2 shooting at a house party in Baltimore, Maryland in which 2 people were killed and 28 injured.

The archive disclosed that in total, at least 24 people have been killed and more than 140 people have been injured in mass shootings in the United States so far this month.

At least 14 deaths and 50 injuries resulted from shootings over the Fourth of July weekend, CBS reported.

In 2023, there have been over 9,700 gun violence-related deaths and 19,180 injuries in the U.S., according to the archive.

There were 360 mass shootings, 27 mass murders and 845 unintentional shootings. At least 143 children have been killed by guns, and another 353 have been injured.

The archive said 780 teenagers were killed, and another 2,122 were injured.

Despite the number of shootings this month, Sen. Chris Murphy, a Democrat from Connecticut, said gun violence decreased in major American cities in the first five months of 2023.

Murphy was one of the key negotiators behind the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, major gun legislation that was signed into law by President Biden one year ago.

“There’s no doubt that this bill is saving lives,” Murphy said.