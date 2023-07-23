23-year-old man dies in Delta hotel

Police extortion

By Akpokona Omafuaire

A 23 years old man, identified as Victor Benjamin has died in a popular hotel located along the East West Road axis in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Vanguard gathered that the deceased had lodged in room No: 414 of Wetland hotel Ughelli, on Saturday before his mysterious untimely death on Sunday.

According sources, “The young man had gone to the hotel to relax and when his friends came looking for him, a receptionist told them that he has checked out of the hotel.

“Not satisfied with the answer of the receptionist, they went to the room of the deceased only to find his lifeless body on the floor and they raised alarm.” the anonymous source revealed.

When contacted via phone call, an investor in the hotel, Richard Kpedi Esq said, “I was told a young man checked into the hotel at about 11-12 in the night and during the routine check and checkout time at about 1:pm his body was found on the floor.

“When the house keeper got there he saw the man, he went and call his manager and he came, luckily for them, his relations were already coming because they said he came from Ghana.

“He was rushed to the hospital in Ughelli there and when they got there, the doctors confirmed him dead on arrival.

“We as a corporate organisation, we decide to inform the police and a statement under caution was taken from the management, before we talked about bail and all that.

“I think the next thing now is to wait for the autopsy report and know the cause of his death”

When contacted the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Edafe Bright said, “I will find out.”

However, a source from the Delta State Police Command who confirmed the incident stated that the deceased lodged in the on July 7 and at about 2:pm the next day being July 8, his corpse was found lying on the floor.

According to the security source who spoke on anonymous condition said, “The Chief Security Officer, CSO, of Wetland Hotel Ughelli, Oglagha Selebibia came to incident the case about the guest and their discovery.

“He was rushed to Shekinah, a private hospital where he was confirmed dead by the Doctor and his body has been deposited at the morgue awaiting the autopsy report and while further investigation is ongoing.”

As at the time of this report, it was further gathered the Manager of the Hotel was in police custody, though it could not be confirmed.