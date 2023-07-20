$20m judgment debt: Court adjourns suit seeking to wind up Eroton Exploration

By Innocent Anaba

A Federal High Court, sitting in Lagos, yesterday, adjourned till July 20, a motion seeking to advertise the winding up and the Objection of Eroton Exploration and Production Company, for alleged inability to pay Brightwaters Energy a consent judgment debt of $20 million.

Trial Judge, Justice Akintayo Aluko, adjourned to the new date, after refusing the application of Eroton’s counsel, Mr. Tola Oshobi, who said the application to hear first was the one seeking to commit two journalists to prison for publishing the court proceedings, which were having negative effect on his client.

But Brightwaters Energy’s counsel, Olumide Aju, told the court that the motion could not truncate the business of the day, which was the hearing of the motion to advertise the winding up petition.

He said that a proceeding reported by a court reporter does not have anything to do with the motion to advertise.

The lawyer urged the court to refuse the application and set the winding up petition down for hearing.

Another party seeking to be joined, Librod Energy Limited also informed the court through their lawyer, Mr. A. Akpan, that their client had a judgment of N15million and $ 4,000 against Eroton Exploration.