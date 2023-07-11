2026 World Cup Qualifier: Super Eagles to know group opponents on Thursday

Super Eagles of Nigeria will on Thursday know their opponents in the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw billed for Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

Deploying the seeding technique, the 54 African entries will be divided into nine groups of six teams with all eventual group leaders securing places at the World Cup.

The best four runners-up will then go into play-offs and the winners join five other teams in an inter-confederation tournament with two World Cup places up for grabs

Jose Peseiro’s side are among the top nine seeds at the draw based on the latest FIFA Rankings.

Current African champions, Terangha Lions of Senegal, Atlas Lions of Morocco, Pharaohs of Egypt, Carthage Eagles of Tunisia and Desert Foxes of Algeria are also seeded for the draw.

The other seeded teams are Les Aiglons of Mali, Indomitable Lions of Cameroon and Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire.

The Super Eagles will be hoping to avoid perennial rivals, Black Stars of Ghana, who are among the second-seeded tea