2026 WC: We will qualify ahead of Nigeria – South Africa coach, Broos brags

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – JUNE 14: Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos during the South African national men’s soccer team press conference at SAFA House on June 14, 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

By Ayobami Okerinde

South Africa coach Hugo Broos has bragged that his side, Bafana Bafana will qualify for the 2026 World Cup ahead of the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Broos made this known after the 2026 World Cup draw was made on Thursday.

South Africa and Nigeria will face Rwanda, Benin, Lesotho, and Zimbabwe in Group C for one of the nine slots alloted to Africa.

The Belgian tactician believed his side has all it takes to qualify ahead of Nigeria.

“The away games will be very important in a group like ours, but now a little bit more because we have five difficult away games for different reasons,” he told safa.net.

“I think it is possible for South Africa to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup first in the group.”

The 2026 World Cup will be hosted by three countries (U.S.A, Canada, and Mexico) for the first time in the tournament’s history.

It will also feature for the first time 48 teams, against the usua 32 teams.