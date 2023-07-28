2024 US election: Travis Scott declares loyalty to Kanye West on Young Thug ‘Utopia’ collaboration

By Adegboyega Adeleye

American rapper, Travis Scott has declared his support for Kanye West in his bid to emerge as the next President of the United States of America.

He affirmed his loyalty to Kanye on his new album “Utopia” as his much-anticipated project was released on Friday.

He referenced Kanye’s presidential bid in the song “Skitzo” featuring Young Thug and produced by Boi-1da and Jahaan Sweet.

Travis raps: “Crazy how they love to talk shit and got no Trident/ I’m loyal, bitch, I got Ye over Biden.”

Kanye West has numerous production and songwriting credits on the new album ‘Utopia’, which includes: “Thank God,” “God’s Country” and “Telekinesis.” However, he does not actually make an appearance on the album.

Travis Scott and Kanye West’s long-lasting relationship began in 2012 when La Flame signed a publishing deal with G.O.O.D. Music, which was facilitated by the legendary DJ Premier, who knew Travis’ family growing up.

DJ Premier told Pitchfork last year: “[Travis] was trying to get me to sign him at a time when the music he was making just wasn’t in my lane, He came to my parents’ house and sat with me, back when Nokia flip phones were a thing.”

Utopia is Travis Scott’s first solo album since 2018’s Astroworld.

The 19-song album boasts features from Drake, Beyoncé, The Weeknd, Future, Playboi Carti, 21 Savage, SZA, Kid Cudi, and many others.