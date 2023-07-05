2024 Edo Guber: LP begins sensitization, reconciliation of members

John Alechenu, Abuja

Ahead of the 2024 Edo State Governorship Election, the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Comrade Julious Abure, has initiated a sensitization and reconciliation move to unite party members in the state.

Towards this end, he has embarked on a weeklong sensitization tour of the state with a view to building on the overwhelming success recorded by the party in the state during the 2023 Presidential Election.

Acting National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiora Ifoh said this in Abuja, on Wednesday.

According to him, “Abure has also set up several committees to reconcile the aggrieved members even as he charged the state leadership of the party to open its doors to accommodate new entrants and cooperate with all other leaders as well as stakeholders to ensure a strong, united and formidable party that will be able to win the governorship election.”

He explained that the national chairman started the tour unit and ward in Esan North East Local Government Area, Edo Central Senatorial district to the state level.

The party chairman equally expressed gratitude to the state working committee for their solidarity, support, hard work and resilience during the 2023 general election which propelled the Labour Party into scoring 75 percent in the presidential election.

This, feat he said ensured that no other political party secured 25 percent of the total valid votes cast in the state.

Abure then appealed to the state executive council to build on this foundation and maintain the tempo in order to participate effectively with the view to wining the governorship election in Edo state.

He charged party chairmen at the Local Government and ward levels to appraise their Unit Executives and take appropriate action to ensure that each of them functions optimally within the next two weeks.

Abure also mandated them to submit a report to the National Secretariat on or before the 18th of July 2023.