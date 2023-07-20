2023 WWC: ‘We can beat any team,’ Canada captain, Sinclair sends message to Nigeria

By Ayobami Okerinde

Christine Sinclair, captain of the Canada Women’s national team has issued a strong statement to opponents that they can beat any team to become champions again.

Sinclair was part of the Canada team that won the Olympics at the Tokyo 2020 games.

The Canadian skipper holds the record for most goals scored in men’s and women’s international football.

“We [Canada] were overlooked heading into the Tokyo Olympics and showed what we can do, we can beat any team in the world. It’s contagious (winning), you want to do it again, and it’s just motivated us to prove to the world what we can do it again.”

Sinclair will be playing at her sixth World Cup in the ongoing tournament hosted by Australia and New Zealand.