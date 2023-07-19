2023 WWC: Waldrum insists Super Falcons focused on Canada game not bonus saga

Waldrum

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Super Falcons head coach Randy Waldrum has affirmed that the team is fully committed and focused on achieving the goal of ensuring a positive outing at the World Cup.

The American insisted that they would not be distracted by the bonus impasse with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The 9-time African champions, Nigeria, will face Olympic champions Canada in their opening match on Friday morning before slugging it out against co-hosts Australia and debutants Republic of Ireland respectively.

Waldrum recently engaged in a rift with the NFF and lashed out at the NFF over team selection, unpaid bonuses, and lack of support.

In an interview with Reuters after Wednesday’s training, Waldrum addressed the rumours that the Falcons are planning to boycott their opening fixture against Canada.

The gaffer stated that the players have promised not to discuss the bonus row but to concentrate on the task at hand and make the nation proud.

He said: “We will be there. All of that transpired before we came and I think the team, once we all arrived here, have just focused on Canada,”

“We met about it the first night we arrived, and at that point, we all just agreed not to continue to discuss it, not let it be out there and that we’re here to do a job.”