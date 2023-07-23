2023 WWC: Okonjo-Iweala backs Super Falcons to beat Australia

By Efosa Taiwo

Director General, World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has thrown her weight behind the Super Falcons to go all out for victory against Australia.

The Super Falcons will take on the co-hosts in their second group game at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on Thursday at the Brisbane Stadium.

Randy Waldrum’s side played out a 0-0 draw against Canada in the first opening fixture.

The Matildas on the other hand managed to secure a 1-0 victory against the Republic of Ireland.

Taking to social media to celebrate the Super Falcons after their impressive draw against Canada, Okonjo-Iweala charged the players to do more against Australia.

Hello Super Falcons! Congratulations on an incredible effort in your draw with Canada. Wishing you the best in the upcoming Australia match up!!! — Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (@NOIweala) July 23, 2023

