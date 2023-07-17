2023 WWC: Canada, Australia, can’t stop Super Falcons from performing well – Eguavoen

Super Falcons

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Technical Director of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), Augustine Eguavoen is highly optimistic and confident that the Super Falcons will perform well at the 2023 FIFA World Cup.

The nine-time African champions will be making their 9th appearance at the World Cup, qualifying for every edition of the mundial since its inception in 1991.

“I’m very optimistic that they will perform well,” Eguavoen told reporters.

Nigeria will face Olympic champions Canada, co-hosts Australia and debutants Republic of Ireland in a difficult group B.

Eguavoen also said the girls are good enough to handle any kind of pressure as he hopes they deliver from the first game.

He said: “The first game is always very important, the first game will determine how far we will go.

“Because if anything goes wrong in the first game, then the team becomes jittery, but with the quality of players we have, I think they are good enough to handle any kind of pressure and I’m looking at a very good performance.”

The Super Falcons will begin their campaign against Canada at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Friday, July 21.

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup which will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand will run from July 20 to August 20.