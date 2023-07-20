Home » Sports » 2023 Women’s World Cup: Australian star Sam Kerr out of Nigeria clash due to injury
July 20, 2023

2023 Women’s World Cup: Australian star Sam Kerr out of Nigeria clash due to injury

Australian captain Sam Kerr has been ruled out of the co-host’s first two World Cup games which include the clash against the Super Falcons of Nigeria.

The Chelsea star picked up a calf injury barely an hour before Australia’s first game against Ireland.

“Unfortunately I sustained a calf injury yesterday in training. I wanted to share this with everyone so there is no distraction from what we came here to achieve,” Kerr said in a statement.

