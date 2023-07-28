2023 Women’s AfroBasket: D’Tigress open account with impressive win vs DR Congo

By Adegboyega Adeleye

African champions Nigeria’s D’Tigress started their title defense with an impressive win against Democratic Republic of Congo in the first game of the 2023 FIFA women’s AfroBasket on Friday.

D’Tigress overcame Group D opponents DR Congo by 69 points to 35 points.

The defending champions, who are aiming for a fourth successive title in Kigali, Rwanda won in convincing fashion and finished ahead in all four quarters.

Nigeria won 16-8 in the first quarter, 13-10 in the second, 17-14 in the third, and sealed the win with a 23-3 win in the fourth.

Ifunanya Okoro was a star performer as she scored 11 points, Elizabeth Balogun scored 11 points, Tomi Taiwo scored 10 points and Sarah Ogoke scored 10 points.

Ifunanya played for 27 minutes and scored 11 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 steals, 5/9 FTM, and 27 minutes.

D’Tigress are currently led by Rena Wakama, the only female coach at the 2023 Afrobasket, and will next face Egypt on Monday, July 31.

Nigeria have won the FIFA women’s AfroBasket Championship five times and sit second behind Senegal with 11 titles.

The 2023 tournament will run from July 28 to August 6.