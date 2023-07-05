2023 UTME: I saw 249 as my score in JAMB’s text to me – Mmesoma

By Joseph Erunke

Miss Mmesoma Ejikeme has said she saw 249 as her score in the text message sent to her by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB.

Ejikeme, a candidate of JAMB’s 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, said this on Wednesday, while featuring on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily. She, however, said she should not be blamed for the mixup.

Recall that the 19-year-old had claimed to have earned JAMB’s highest score after her UTME result slip showed 362.

But, JAMB had faulted the result, stressing that she forged it. The claims and counter-claims between Mmesoma and JAMB caused a major controversy across Nigeria.

Amid the controversy, the board insisted she forged the result on a template it stopped using since 2021.

Admitting that the first result was wrong, Mmesoma said she should not be blamed for the mixup. “After all said and done, I now saw that I got 249.

“I sent them a text message there to know what really happened — the JAMB Support System. If they go to their system, they will see it there.”

She also faulted JAMB’s three-year ban on her, stressing that it was not her fault. “It’s not my fault that I printed my result like that, and they said that I forged my result. It’s not my fault. So, them banning it is not fair,” she said.