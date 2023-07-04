2023 Polls: INEC to prosecute 215 electoral offenders

..Set to take action on suspended Adamawa REC

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC said it has received 215 case files from the Nigerian Police in respect of electoral infractions during the 2023 general elections.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu disclosed this on Tuesday at a meeting with states Resident Electoral Commissioners RECs to review the general election.

Accordingly, he said the commission is working with the Nigerian Bar Association NBA to prosecute the electoral offenders, adding that the NBA has provided 427 lawyers to help prosecute the cases free of charge.

Yakubu also added that the commission has received the police report in the suspended Adamawa REC, Yunusa Ari, saying INEC would soon take appropriate actions on him.