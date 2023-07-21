2023 polls: INEC chairman, commissioners meet collation, returning officers in Abuja  

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, and the National Commissioners, have met with collation and returning officers to review the post-2023 general elections.

The meeting was held at the INEC headquarters in Abuja on Friday.

The collation and returning officers in attendance were mainly university professors, who were mostly vice chancellors.

The meeting was the third in the series of post-elections review meetings that the Commission scheduled to hold with those who played key roles in the last elections.

This comes two days after the Wednesday meeting of Yakubu and the INEC commissioners with members of the various transport unions which the commission had engaged during the 2023 general elections.

The INEC chief noted that the main objective of the meeting was the review of the conduct of the elections.

According to INEC, it was sacrosanct to review the conduct of the engaged transport unions vis-à vis the implementation of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed with unions on the provision of logistics.

The meeting also took stock of how the electoral officers, who served as field supervisors, carried out their assignments.