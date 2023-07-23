2023 Imo Guber: I will end insecurity in Imo – PDP Guber candidate

By Chinonso Alozie

The 2023 Governorship candidate of the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, on Sunday, said he would end insecurity in Imo state.

Anyanwu disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri, after his thank-you visit to PDP members at Oguta and Oru West local government areas in the state, ahead of the November 2023 governorship election election in Imo.

He said he would achieve it because he has offered himself as a sacrificial lamb to restore peace and sanity in the state.

According to the PDP governorship candidate, “I did not come out to be your Governor to destroy you, steal our taxpayers’ money, or enrich myself or few persons, but I have offered myself as a sacrificial lamb to restore peace, sanity, improve the economy, guarantee freedom of speech and movement of the less privileged and the downtrodden”

“I have come to seek your genuine partnership that will assist us to bring back the lost integrity, hospitality, conviviality, peace, unity, and cooperation to our state. It is painful how innocent youths are dealt with daily by those we gave our mandate, if we allow this opportunity of securing our state to slip off our palms, it will take us many years to recover from the damage the mistake will cause us.”

“You may recall that when PDP was in power, there was peace, money circulated, businesses thrived, prices of food items in the state were affordable, there was no killing by both the state and non-state actors, Imo was rated the cleanest, and safest state in Nigeria. Our children won several awards, Imo took first position in JAMB, WAEC, and produced the highest number of first-class graduates; but today, Imo cannot boast of even number 10, everyone is currently devastated and angry without any possible hope of survival. However, under my watch as Governor, Oguta and Oru West will regain their lost dignity. Under me, nobody will use Oguta Lake for politics again.” Anyanwu stated.