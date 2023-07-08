Asisat Oshoala

…Pleads for support from Nigerians

By Jacob Ajom

Nigeria and FC Barcelona Femeni star, Asisat Oshoala has pleaded with Nigerians to give the World Cup-bound Super Falcons the same way they show to the Super Eagles each time they qualify to go to the Mundial.

Speaking during her unveiling as the brand ambassador of MultiChoice Nigeria in Lagos recently, Oshoala said women football had made great strides in the country but was being undermined in terms of attention and respect compared to men’s football.

“It is just amazing to see how women football has grown over the years. Four years ago, I couldn’t have thought of being named as a brand ambassador of a big brand like MultiChoice when you had the likes of Mikel, Enyeama and others. But this is happening today because we (women footballers) have been able to change the narrative. The women’s game now enjoys more visibility.”

She challenged the Nigeria media to pay more attention to the domestic women’s league. “I don’t see much of it unless I go on Twitter, maybe once a month. Let us promote our own to make it better. If we had a good league I would not be playing abroad? I don’t think I enjoy playing outside(abroad). The media has a whole lot to do.

“We are going to the World Cup, for example, I have not seen bill boards or banners or promotion of the Super Falcons. But if it were the men, the Super Eagles there would have been a lot of hype and promotions going on by now. There is still a lot of difference.”

Nigeria opens her World campaign with a tough tie against Olympic champion Canada on July 21, against co-hosts Australia on 27 and Republic of Ireland on the 30th.

Oshoala said, “The first game against Canada is not going to be different from the second game or the third. Every game deserves equal approach – go in there and put in your best with a winning mentality. One must give his 100 per cent, if you get tired you go out, that is why there are 23 players in a squad.

It doesn’t matter who you are playing against, the most important thing is you going out there and put in your best.”

We are aware that we are going to the World Cup to represent Africa. The pride of every player, when you put on that jersey you want to put 101 per cent effort because it is a blessing for you to be there. No player is going there with double minds. We are going in there with a winning mindset.

UEFA Women’s Champions League

Winning the second Champions League was just amazing. Coming from a team that lost back-to-back finals you know how the feeling can be. It required a lot of mental game and hard work to win against a team that was 2 goals up in the final.