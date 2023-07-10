2023 elections: I worked 100% against Atiku – Fayose

Former Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state, has revealed that he worked against his party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the February 25, 2023 election.

Fayose made this revelation while speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s programme, Sunday Politics.

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP stalwart said he worked for the victory of the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, in Ekiti in the last general elections.

The former governor revealed that he worked against Atiku “100%” because the PDP has not been fair to me.”

Fayose said, “I never worked for PDP during the last election. I cannot work for two people at the same time.

“The reality is that I worked for Asiwaju (Tinubu). He is a respectable person from the South-West. It is the time of the South.”

Fayose expressed worry that PDP suspended him and his son, Oluwajomiloju, saying the party suspended them despite the fact he has “suffered tremendously for PDP.”

He said, “The same PDP, because I said it was the turn of the South, removed my son, suspended my son, expelled my son, suspended me. For a man that has suffered tremendously for PDP?”

Fayose said his party played games with Nigerians by giving its presidential ticket to Atiku, an ex-Vice President, who is from Adamawa state in North-East Nigeria.

He argued that with the expiration of the two-term tenure of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, who is also from the North, a Southern Nigerian should be the next President of the country.

Meanwhile, Fayose, has vowed to sue the PDP if the party takes disciplinary actions against him for supporting Tinubu in the last elections.

He said, “If PDP take action against me, I will take them to court. If anybody suppresses my voice, I will say things more than this.”