2023 elections didn’t favour women — Chikwe

Dr. Kema Chikwe

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

A former Minister of Aviation, Dr. Kema Chikwe, has expressed disappointment over the outcome of the 2023 general elections, saying that it didn’t favour women.

Chikwe spoke at the 6th anniversary of the Women Leadership Institute, WLI, and 1st anniversary of the Women Leadership Institute Network, WLIN, held at the international conference centre in Abuja on Thursday.

She said: “Unfortunately, 2023 elections in Nigeria did not favour women. Only two women emerged as Senators and thirteen won elections into the federal House of Representatives. The state houses of assembly did not fare better. The consequences are very grave and will eventually play out retrogressively on the current developmental indices.

“We want to remind society, especially the political class and governments that lifting a woman is lifting Nigeria and the world around her for development.”

Chikwe emphasized that younger girls need orientation of leadership and self-esteem in order to successfully deal with the contemporary challenges that undermine the progress of women in society.

On the official launching of girls leadership circle and empower her programmes, she said, “We are launching the ‘Empower Her’ program today because we need sponsors for women who attend or masterclasses. We want the program to be sustainable. We need a bigger and conducive space for office and classes.

“We are also launching the Girls Leadership Circle officially today, because of excitement it has already generated in the secondary schools. We need incentives for the girls, such as books, customised stationery, T-shirts, and we need to assist the host schools with logistics.”