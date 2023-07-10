2023 Election: My life still in danger, man cries out

By Olayinka Ajayi

Christopher Edaghese, a resident of Eruwen in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State, has said that his life is being threatened by thugs who witnessed election malpractices in the last February 25 presidential poll in the country.

Narrating his ordeal, Edaghese, in a telephone chat with our correspondent, said, “This was the second time thugs came looking for me after the election, which led to the quick exit from my former resident at number 20 Ajoge Street, Ikorodu. One of them threatened to kill me if I dared to speak up.”

Also, an eyewitness who begged to remain anonymous stated that thugs came to the area and started shooting sporadically, shouting, Where is Edaghese?

“But luckily he had gone to church when they came. However, out of annoyance, the assailants destroyed his entrance door and broke into his apartment.”