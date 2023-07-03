2023 CONCACAF: Qatar advance to last eight after beating Mexico 1-0

Qatar have advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup after defeating Mexico 1-0.

Mexico, who before the clash had nicked a qualification ticket, could not break down a tough Carlos Queiroz team who pulled out all the stops to book a spot in the next round.

A 27th-minute goal from Musaab Khidir was all it took to see the 2022 World Cup host edge out the Mexicans and qualify as the second-placed team in Group B.

Qatar, the reigning Asian champions, reached the semifinals of the Gold Cup in their previous guest appearance two years ago.

Their victory meant Honduras comeback win against Haiti was in vain, an agonizing outcome for

the Central American side, whose players waited on the field as Qatar clung on.

Qatar and Mexico will now await the final placements for the teams in Group C.

Mexico will face whoever finishes in second, while Qatar will meet the first-place finisher.