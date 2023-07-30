2023 Afrobasket: D’Tigress zoom into quarter-finals

By Patrick Omorodion

Defending Champions of the 2023 FIBA Afrobasket, Nigeria’s D’Tigress’ have sent a signal they are not ready to relinquish their African title as they recorded one hundred percent victories in their group encounters at the ongoing Championship in Kigali, Rwanda.



The team made up of almost new players from the last team that won the title two years ago beat Congo DR on Friday, 69-35 without dropping any quarter in the entire game.



Current captain of the side, Sarah Ogoke said after the first win that the young team will improve as the championship progresses.



“It’s our first win with this young team. We’ll continue to improve throughout the tournament. We have to give credit to DR Congo. They are a good team and they played a very physical game. They played well but we were able to take in the pressure,” she said.



True to Ogoke’s assurance, the D’Tigress’ improved on their outing a few moments ago against Egypt who they beat 83-65 to qualify for the quarter finals which comes up on Wednesday with the maximum four points.



The Nigerian ladies only lost the third quarter 14-19, after picking the first and second quarters at 18-10 and 24-13 before wrapping it with 27-23 points in the last quarter.



Monday is rest day as the Ogoke-led team await their opponents from the losers qualification which will hold Tuesday.