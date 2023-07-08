2023/2024 NPFL: Rangers FC inuagurates 11-man recruitment committee

The Management of Rangers International FC of Enugu has inaugurated an 11-man committee saddled with the task of helping the club in its recruitment of quality players for the 2023/ 2024 league season.

This is contained in a statement from the club Media Officer, Norbert Okolie, in Enugu on Saturday, saying that the committee has the club legend Christian Chukwu as its chairman.

Okolie said that the committee was inaugurated on Friday after a brief ceremony at the club corporate office, G.R.A, Enugu, before the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Enugu, Mr Chris Mbah.

According to him, the committed members include Chairman Chukwu, Mr Obiora Obuna, the club’s legal officer as secretary, Mr Patrick Nworji, Scouting Director, Fidelis Ilechukwu Technical Adviser and Emeka Onaga Team Psychologist/Coordinator.

Others includes Mr Edwin Obodo, Head of Finance; Dr. Uchenna Orji, Supporters Club chairman, Mr Tony Ugwu, FA Chairman, Dr. Wen Udeoji ClubTeam Doctor.

Also, Mr Ferdinand Ugwuarua, the club Administrative Secretary, and Norbert Okolie, Media and Communication Office, are also members of the committee.

According to the statement, the administrative Secretary in his opening remarks, challenged the committed members to come up with their best contributions in ensuring that the best legs and hands were recruited.

He thanked the members of the committee for accepting to serve and noted that the committee remains one of the club’s policy to help get quality players.

“The committee so inaugurated today is one of the processes in the club’s policy to help get quality players that will defend the club equitably in all competitions in the 2023/2024 season.

“It is management’s strong belief that the recommendations of this committee will help the coaches in their task of leading Rangers FC to a trophy-laden season,” Ugwuarua stated.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youths and sports, Mbah, charged the committee members to come up with the best in the services required of them.

“Rangers deserve the best and it is my belief that this committee will come up with the best advice regarding players’ recruitment.

“The government of the day is positively disposed towards making Rangers FC regain its glory,” he said.

Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu described the committee as the best thing to have happened as it was his belief that the collective deliberations and decisions will to a large extent help the technical crew.

“This will help us and the entire team to succeed in this task of taking Rangers FC back to the level it belongs.

“With the quality of members in this committee, it is my belief that we shall come up with the best for the side.

“This committee has lifted a big burden off the shoulders of the technical crew as it is our desire to hit the ground running for a perfect start to the coming season,” he said.

The Chairman of the committee Chukwu, urged members to come up with ideas that will help to get the best footballers around to make the job of the technical adviser and his subordinates easier.

“Our job is to make recommendations but it is the duty of the technical adviser to make the final decision on the use of such advice,” Chukwu noted.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that new and old players of the team are expected to be back in camp on July 14 to start preparation for the forthcoming season