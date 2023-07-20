20 million out-of-school children rate unacceptable — Peter Obi

Peter Obi

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

THE 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi has called for more investment in Nigeria’s education sector even as he decried the nation’s 20 million out-of-school population figure, describing the development as unacceptable.

He also said the N8,000 earmarked for each poor household as palliative to cushion the effect of ongoing hardship occasioned by the fuel subsidy removal by the federal government, was grossly inadequate.

The frontline presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, spoke on Saturday,

at the graduation of the Class of 2023, Pacesetters Schools, Abuja.

Noting that every household in the country was vulnerable and feeling the effect of the hardship caused by the subsidy removal,, Obi insisted that the amount was not adequate to assuage the pains citizens were going through following the fuel subsidy removal.

According to him, almost every parent needed the money because of the rate of poverty they were facing.

“I was telling my people to find a way how to enrol for this N8,000 because almost everyone needs it; both parents and teachers need the 8,000,” he said

The former governor of Anambra State described as alarming the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation, UNESCO reports that more than 20 million school-age children in Nigeria are out of school.

He said the country cannot achieve any meaningful progress with the high number of out-of-school children.

He said,“If you follow the 2022 World population of counties we are talking about the population of Norway, Ireland, Singapore and Dubai put together that is out of school in Nigeria. When you put together the population of these four successful countries together, it will be over 19 million and we have 20 million out of school. So, we have the population of the four thriving, successful, developed countries put together that out of school in Nigeria, so how can you talk about development in the future? So, investment in education is critical.”

Noting also that studies have indicated the human development index, health, education and per capita income, he said education was about all the three areas mentioned

According to him, a nation could not have a healthy society without educated people and there was no way to take people out of poverty without education.

He ssid poverty was responsible for the challenge of insecurity being faced by the country at the moment, adding that when more people were put out of poverty, the more criminality would reduce.

Obi observed that the more people are educated, the more they are able to put themselves out of poverty, stressing that there was the need for the government to invest in private schools as in the public, arguing that the children in private schools are Nigerian children.

He said:“Nigeria is a country that says, we have Universal basic education. What this means is that we have the budget for each child and that budget what you do is that, if Pacesetters is a private school, you will make sure that you give Pacesetters the budget we have for each child so that parents can add more; that is how to implement it.

“As a governor of Anambra State, I didn’t really know the difference between the children in public schools and private schools because the children are not private. When people talk about private schools, I say well, it does not matter to me when I am supplying computers to public schools, I gave to private schools as well.

“For me, if I have the opportunity, education will have the highest amount in our budget; that is key and teachers will be celebrated,” he said.

He noted that the most critical component of education is the teacher, saying they are the ones that teach and mold the character of children.

On national honour awards, Obi said it was unfortunate that instead of recognising diligent and hard-working teachers across the country, the Nigerian government confers national honour awards on those who stole from the country and are not even supposed to be part of the country.

While thanking the teachers for the great role they are playing in nation-building, Obi urged them not to be discouraged that they were being recognised, adding this what they are doing was noble and important for the society just as they are one important aspect of the society.

He charged the graduating students to always maintain good character, discipline, be truthful and do the right thing, saying education was what they need to succeed.

He also urged them not to follow the footsteps of bad people, noting that in Nigeria it was easy to say that only bad people succeed, which he added was a wrong notion.

While making a veiled statement, Obi said those of the graduating students aspiring for leadership in the future should know their classmates and keep the certificates properly, so that once they come out people should be able to recognise them and celebrate them.

He said: “In Nigeria, You will not be a leader and unless you attended a school, unless you know your classmates, unless you have a good certificate. When you say, I went to Pacesetters, people can say yes, was in the same class with the person and you will be celebrated”.

He commended the parents who struggle to put their children in schools, saying he was aware of the difficulties a lot of parents face to pay school fees and other commitments for children to be in school. He, however, assured the parents that their investment would not be in vain.

Chairman, Pacesetters Schools, Abuja, Barr Kenneth Imansuangbon, on his part charged the graduating students to be good ambassadors of the school, saying the school has given training and moulded them to be of good character.

Imansuangbon said: “We have trained them well. They should go out and represent the country as ambassadors, they are the future of Nigeria.

“Nigeria needs change and I believe the training they have received puts them in a better position to represent this country because they are the future of Nigeria,” he said.

Also speaking,the Emir of Dutse, Alhaji Muhammad Hameen Nuhu Sunusi, regretted what he called the declining standards of education in the country due to poor investment in the sector.