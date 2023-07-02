2 feared dead as enforcers of sit-at-home shoot in Imo

Imo ESN Sit-at-home

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Two persons were feared dead, as armed enforcers of the sit-at-home order of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Saturday shot sporadically along Akwakuma/Amakohia road in Owerri, Imo state.

Some of the residents who spoke to newsmen in Owerri, said the gunmen started the attack at about 11:50 am, warning the residents to obey the seven-day sit-at-home order.

Market women at the popular Rochas Okorocha market, in Akwakuma, motorists, and keke operators some were said to have been wounded while trying to escape from the gunfire of the enforcers of the sit-at-home order.

According to the residents calling for help, said: “The boys wear black and Red. They have their guns and some of them covered their faces. They were shooting in different directions and our people running to save their lives.

“They killed one tricycle operator. The other man was shot and I don’t know if he was dead. But as, i speak to you now, many people have abandoned their shops, houses and the market women ran away to a location they will be safe.”

This is coming not less than 24 hours, the same sit-at-home enforcers invaded a local market, Orie Amaraku in Isiala Mbano council area of the state, setting ablaze buses, motorcyclists on fire. They also torched part of the markets. Their mission was to carry the message of sit-at-home to the market women and residents in the area

At the time of filing this report, the Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Henry Okoye, was yet to respond to the enquiry.