2 brothers, 10 other suspected Internet fraudsters nabbed in Abuja

Soni Daniel, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abuja Zonal Command on Tuesday arrested 12 suspected internet fraudsters.

The suspects, including two brothers, Maxwell Nwanno and Kingsley Nwanno, were arrested at different estates in Gwarimpa, Katampe and Karu, axes of Abuja, following credible intelligence on their alleged criminal activities.

The other suspects are Owoh Chinedu, Ricaldo Francis, Thomas Pante, Chika Okoh, Okusun Destiny and Richard Anthony.

A statement by EFCC Spokesman Wilson Uwujaren named other suspects arrested as Jonathan Victor, Ekulonor Emmanuel, Thompson Amieghemen and Kingsley Henry.

The statement said items recovered from the suspects included 20 mobile phones of different makes, nine laptops, three luxury Mercedes Benz cars, a Toyota Avalon and a Lexus 330.

Wilson said the suspects would be charged in court as soon as investigations are concluded.