1yr-old baby, 6 boys escape, as fire guts motherless home in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

At least a year old boy and six other boys narrowly escaped death unhurt on Sunday, when fire gutted a-storey building, housing orphanage/motherless babies’ home in Lagos.

The fire broke out at Tower of Refuge Motherless/Orphanage babies Home, located on Number 7, Wole Madariola Street, off Enitan Kusimo Street Aguda, Surulere.

According to eyewitness, the unfortunate incident occurred at about 3.pm, with all occupants evacuated to safe place.

Permanent Secretary, Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed there was no life loss in the incident.

Oke-Osanyintolu stated, “Upon arrival at the aforementioned address, one-storey building housing an orphanage/motherless babies home was found to have caught fire.

“Further investigation revealed that the fire started from an air conditioning unit in the house as a result of power surge and quickly spread out.

“No life was lost and no injuries sustained to anyone. A total of seven boys, with the eldest being seven years old and the smallest being one year old, were quickly evacuated from the home and are safely seated in the compound of the house opposite the home.

“The management of the home has informed us of plans to move them to the house of the owner to ensure their welfare is sustained.

Men of the Lagos Fire and Rescue Service, who raced to the scene quickly put out the fire before it could cause further damage.

Also, LASEMA and men of the Nigeria Police provided support to put out the fire.