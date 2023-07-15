15 companies from Nigeria, others accede to AI ethics code

By Emeka Anaeto, Business Editor at St. Petersburg

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Ethics Code has received further global boost as 15 companies from 12 countries including Nigeria joined the international technology watchdog at the ongoing Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum in St Petersburg, Russia.

In addition to Nigeria, the companies came from Zambia, Cyprus, Senegal, Uganda, Burkina Faso, Ghana, Israel, Mozambique, Mali, Kenya and South Africa.

Developed by the AI Alliance, the Code represents a large community of artificial intelligence experts, comprising almost 200 organizations.

Speaking on the development, Alexander Vedyakhin, First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board of Sberbank of Russia, stated:

“Over 180 Russian companies and organizations have already joined the Code, and today participation in the Code has expanded to include 15 new companies from 12 countries.

“We are very pleased that the geographical scope of the Code participants is rapidly expanding both within our country and globally”

Though he did not elaborate on the identity of the companies, he stated further, “No doubt, it is crucial that various organizations pay attention to the issues of AI ethics and the responsible development of new technologies, which will certainly give an impetus to their advance in the world.”

The Code was developed by the AI Alliance in cooperation with academic community with the support of the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation and the Analytical Center of the Government of the Russian Federation.

Russian companies including Sberbank, Yandex, MTS, VK, Gazprom Neft, the Russian Direct Investment Fund, and other leading companies and institutions, were among the first to sign the document.