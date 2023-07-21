1,200 persons get N2 billion agric deal in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri- Imo West Senatorial district, Senator Osita Izunaso, has commenced the training of 1,200 persons in various agricultural fields in over two billion naira agricultural deal.

Izunaso disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri, on Thursday.

According to Senator Izunaso, “Orlu Zone (Imo west senatorial district) in Imo State is set to become a major player in the agricultural sector within the ECOWAS sub-region, as we struck over N2 Billion deal with a reputable South African agricultural company, Agric Crowdy, for the training and empowerment of about 1,200 Orlu indigenes in the various agricultural fields.

“The 1,200 beneficiaries will be drawn from the 12 local government areas in the Zone, with each LGA bringing 100 persons.

“Already, expatriates from Agric Crowdy farms in South Africa have commenced some pilot projects in the Zone, and have also held series of workshops with the leadership Senator Izunaso’s organization, Kpakpando Foundation, and concluded studies on the arability of the different soils in parts of Orlu Zone to the growth of different high-value crops.”

He added: “The essence of the initiative is to complement the efforts of the State Government under Governor Hope Uzodimma in addressing unemployment and ensuring food security through robust agricultural programs.”

The Agric crowdy farms, led by Rochelle Petersen, said: “There is a difference between farming and the business of farming. With the studies which our company has concluded, the lowest-hanging fruit to lift majority of the people in Orlu Zone out of poverty is to train them on the business of farming.”