10th Senate: APC meddling in minority leadership selection – PDP NWC 

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national working committee (NWC), has alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC is meddling in the selection of minority leadership of the 10th Senate.

The PDP spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba, made this allegation in a statement on Monday.

Ologunagba accused the APC of “subterranean moves” to meddle in the opposition party’s selection process.

According to the PDP spokesperson, consultations are still ongoing to nominate members for the minority leadership positions in the senate.

He said the PDP NWC met with members of the party’s senate caucus as a part of the ongoing consultations.

Ologunagba said at the meeting, “the importance of a virile and stable opposition” in the national assembly was emphasised.

He said the “caucus assured that it will play that important role in the defence of democracy” and “in the interest and wellbeing of Nigerians.”

“The meeting condemned in its entirety the alleged subterranean moves by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to meddle with the affairs of the minority with regards to the emergence of the minority leadership which is an exclusive reserve of the minority caucus as expressly stipulated by constitutional provisions and standing rules of the senate,” the statement reads.

“The PDP and the senators continue with consultations on the emergence of the minority leadership in the senate and are resolved to collectively present a unified leadership after due and conclusive considerations. Accordingly, the PDP will continue to provide the necessary leadership in this regard.”

Ologunagba said the PDP NWC was mandated to communicate to Senate President Godswill Akpabio that the nominations into the minority leadership positions have not been concluded.

He added that “upon conclusion, the nominated list would be formally conveyed to the senate president appropriately for necessary action.”

Ologunagba said the party commended members in the senate for their unity, steadfastness, loyalty and commitment towards the sustenance and deepening of democracy in our country.