10th Assembly’s Mission Towards Making Nigeria Great

By Philip Agbese

The 10th Assembly is here, and as usual, there are expectations from the citizenry. This is because the legislative arm of government is responsible for making laws in a country. And laws are essential because it establishes a socially acceptable standard.

This goes a long way to state the strategic importance of the legislative arm of government and why we must get it right concerning enacting laws with far-reaching for our socioeconomic well-being as a country.

As a member of the 10th Assembly, I am burdened with the task of making valuable contributions in the process that would lead to enacting laws for the country. My colleagues share this burden in the lower and upper chambers. There is an overachieving objective by the leadership of the 10th Assembly to make the business of lawmaking worth its name.

The leadership of the Senate and the House of Representatives has exhibited this much. As a first, the quality of legislators is top-notch. This is evident in the few weeks after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu inaugurated the 10th Assembly.

My constituency is the House of Representatives, and I can’t hide my excitement with the leadership strides of the Speaker, Rt. Hon Tajudeen Abass. The passion and dedication to make a change is palpable. The members are also eager to prove the point that the interest of the country comes first.

As a member of the House of Representatives, I have had cause to interact with my colleagues across party lines, and there is a uniformity in ideas and commitment. Nigerians might not know that the 10th Assembly is an amalgamation of intellectuals, technocrats, and experienced private and public sector experts with an intimidating resume that resonates with the desire to make Nigeria work.

This much has been exhibited so far; the months and years ahead would be exhilarating—the leadership of the House of Representatives led by Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abass is on a mission to make meaningful contributions to the country’s development through the instrumentality of quality and far-reaching laws.

This is the mood, and Nigerians should expect nothing less. The desire to make Nigeria great has enveloped the lower chambers. As such, the debate at plenary has been intellectually engaging. It has never been a dull moment from day one. I believe it would continue till the termination of the 10th Assembly.

What is the implication of this drive? It means that the 10th Assembly would not be a rubber stamp. It would stand on the side of the citizenry rather than for a select few. There are no excuses for excellence, and the ultimate desire is for a new Nigeria where our hopes and aspirations would translate to tangible realities.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Tajudeen Abass, is an infectious personality. His vast experience in the legislative business has set the House of Representatives on a pedestal that would elicit laws with far-reaching positives for the country—a man of few words but a master of teamwork.

The same goes for the principal officers. There is an unwritten agreement with regard to the focus of the House of Representatives. All members have somewhat keyed into the process, and one could easily feel the excitement at plenary. As the various committees are inaugurated, one thing would stand out, the quality of oversight functions would be a departure from the past.

Why is the number ten unique and significant in numerology? The energy behind the number ten is leadership and innovation. Taking an example in a football team, number ten is the team’s primary playmaker, operating in a free role between the midfield and the forwards. They lead the team’s attack using their excellent vision, control, and passing range to dictate the play. Sounds interesting right?

That is what Nigerians should expect from the 10th Assembly in the months and years ahead. The contributions of the 10th Assembly to nation-building would be phenomenal. The indications are apparent, and the mood is set for what would go down in history as one of the best in legislative governance in the country.

The House of Representatives is leading this charge, and I say with all humility that the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abass, other principal officers, and members are poised to make it happen.

Undoubtedly, the country is not experiencing the best of times. But I can state confidently that this awareness resonates at every opportunity during plenary. All members of the House of Representatives are bustling with a passion to contribute towards making Nigeria great again. This is a pledge that I stand with now and always. May God bless Nigeria and grant those with the desire to make Nigeria great the grace to be of service to the country.

Agbese wrote this piece from the National Assembly, Abuja.