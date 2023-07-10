10 children die of suspected respiratory tract infection in Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

KADUNA—About 10 children between the ages of three and 13 were said to have died from yet-to-be-identified suspected respiratory tract infection, which broke out in Kafanchan, Jama’a Local government area of in Kaduna State.

The Chief Medical Director of Sir Patrick Ibrahim Yakowa Memorial Hospital in Kafanchan,Dr Isaac Nathaniel confirmed the outbreak in Kafanchan.

Executive Chairman of Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Yunana Barde called on the citizens to proactively act fast whenever they discovered children from 0-13 years are confronted with the following symptoms: Difficulty in breathing, block of airways in the throat, excessive pains on the throat and runny nose.

He said such signs should be noted in the communities to arrest the outbreak from escalating and becoming uncontrollable.

“Personnel in Primary Health Care across the local government, traditional institutions, religious leaders, and parents are advised to act accordingly. Some individuals are hiding some of the victims, while the catastrophy is not to their detriment alone but to the society at large.”

According to a report, “the outbreak had already claimed the lives of the victims, which if care is not taken as a result of ignorance and negligence, will claim more.

“Furthermore, as the experts from Federal Capital Territory and Kaduna State are as well coming for intervention, Jema’a LG citizens are advised to disclose, expose and convey whosoever is suspected with such signs and symptoms to the Primary Health Care, traditional institutions among other relevant authorities.”