⁣Brazilian state government names anti-racism law after Madrid player Vinícius 

Real Madrid’s Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior reacts during the Spanish League football match between Real Betis and Real Madrid CF at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville on March 5, 2023. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP)

The Rio de Janeiro government on Wednesday named an anti-racism law after Real Madrid forward Vinícius Jr which will see sporting events stopped or suspended in the event of racist conduct.

The ‘Vini Jr law,’ unanimously approved by the Rio government in June, includes a protocol on how to process complaints of racism and mandatory educational campaigns.

Brazil forward Vinícius was racially abused by fans when Madrid played Valencia in May, which was the tenth such incident involving the 22-year-old that LaLiga has reported to prosecutors that season.

BBC said the law was moved by the player’s response to the incident at Valencia’s Mestalla stadium, where the game was paused for several minutes while the player pointed at those racially abusing him in the stands.

“Today is a very special day and I hope my family is very proud,” said Vinícius during a ceremony at Brazil’s biggest stadium, Maracanã Stadium.

“I am very young and I didn’t expect that I would be receiving this tribute.”

Vinícius also received awards from Rio’s legislative assembly and city council and his footprints were added to the stadium’s Walk of Fame beside those of Brazilian greats such as Pelé, Garrincha and Ronaldo Nazário, according to BBC.

“Sometimes, I wonder if I deserve so much,” he said. “I didn’t expect so many awards and to receive all this affection at the Maracanã, where I attended and played so many Flamengo matches.”

Rio de Janeiro’s Secretary for Sports Rafael Picciani said it was an honour to pay tribute to “an idol of Brazilian football, born and raised in Rio de Janeiro.”

“In addition to all his football career achievements, Vinícius has also become a symbol of the fight against racism.”