Zulum flags off distribution of 312 tractors, 100 trucks of fertilizers  to farmers 

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno state Governor , Prof. Babagana Zulum has on Tuesday flagged off the distribution of 312 tractors and 600,000 bags of fertilizers to farmers in the state for the 2023 cropping season.

The gesture is to improve food security and production in the state.

Flagging off the distribution at the Farm centre, Maiduguri, Zulum said, “It is my singular honour and privilege to Flag off distribution of tractors and bags of fertilizer for the 2023 cropping season.

“We procured 100 trucks of fertilizer for distribution to farmers across the 27 local government area of state. Each bags which sales in open market at about 30,000 will be sold at the subsidized price of 25 percent discount”.

“We are also flagging off the distribution of 312 tractors to 312 wards of the state where each farming cooperative group that consist of atleast 5 to 10 members would benefit, and to ensure that only the deserving farmers got it, we are going to give only five tractors per local government area for this season, pending the compiling of the benefiting cooperative groups”, Zulum added.

He warned that government will put in place a stringent measures to ensure that the allocations are given to only deserving farmers who operate within the state, and anybody found wanting will be delt with.

In a vote of thanks on behalf of the beneficiary’s , the ALGON chairman, Hon. Ali Bolori thanked Borno State Government under the leadership of governor Zulum for given agriculture the desired attention, and assured that the tractors will be closely monitored to ensure that only the deserving farmers benefits and operate within their respective council areas.