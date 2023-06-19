Zamfara paralysed financially before we takeover – Gov Lawal Dare

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Governor Dauda Lawal Dare of Zamfara State has said he has been running the affairs of the state on debt, since he was handed over government because no money was left in the state’s treasury.

The Governor in an interview, said his administration only met N3 million in the Zamfara state coffers when he was handed over on the 29 May.

According to him,” I saw only one account, probably I can say I met either N3 million or N4 million inside.”

He said he was now struggling to borrow money and pay workers in the state salary running into 4 months.

” Virtually everything has been grounded in Zamfara,” he said, adding that at present government ministries in the state have no electricity because they were indebted to the tune of millions of Naira.

The Governor said security operatives in the state have not been paid their allowances for months , while education in the state was grossly affected.

” As I’m talking now;every Zamfara student has not written the NECO and WAEC exams because the government is indebted to the tune of over N1 billion.”

“We were forced to commence this administration by borrowing,” he said.

He denied the claim by the erstwhile APC administration that it had left N20 billion and some Dollars, saying for now he had to borrow money to execute some works.

” They should come and show us the account they kept that money. They should show the world evidence of the N20 billion they left. I am assuring that once I get that money I will pay workers their 4 months salary that was not paid to them,” he said .

He explained that if such money was available, he would’ve paid the security operatives their allowances because of their duty of maintening security in the state.

” Presently government had to borrow money to tackle the acute water scarcity that bedevils Zamfara,” he said.

He said the state had suffered water scarcity for 4 months, a problem that still lingered even though his administration has started working to normalise the water situation.

Governor Lawal Dare however, promised to do all he could and pay workers in the state their salaries or part of it before the next coming Sallah festival.