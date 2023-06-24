Yvonne Nelson’s memoir dwelling on her pregnancy, abortion, Iyanya, Tonto Dike causes stir

*Yvonne Nelson

By Benjamin Njoku

Leggy Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson is currently in the eye of the storm, having opened a can of worms following the unveiling of her controversial memoir, “I am Not Yvonne Nelson” last Sunday in her country, Ghana.

The explosive memoir has since sparked controversies on social media, with many hailing the actress for coming out to tell her story to the world, while others slammed her for portraying herself as a saint by divulging personal secrets. Yvonne’s memoir dwells on various sweet and sour events in her life, which included startling revelations of her mother lying to her about her father’s identity, her alleged pregnancy by Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie and subsequent abortion as well as her ex-lover, Iyanya’s alleged amorous affair with actress, Tonto Dikeh.

The 37-year-old mother of one revealed that her alleged father, Mr Oko Nelson, was not her biological father and that she has the wrong last name.

Yvonne’s outburst has been buzzing on the internet, as the book is currently a sold-out.

Reacting to Yvonne’s allegation via Instagram, Iyanya wrote: “Wow, Na Love I Love, Na trust I trust. So Breakfast don belle full me.”

Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodi equally reacted by borrowing words from Jay Cole’s 2014 banger, No Role Modelz, sending subliminal shots to “whom-you-know that she’s shallow and she does not deserve to be saved”.

While the fire is still raging, Ghanaian actress-turned-businesswoman, Victoria Lebene has accused the mother of one of portraying herself as a saint by divulging personal secrets. She stated that everyone has their own story of experiences with others but they do not necessarily share those details publicly.

“If everyone came out to tell a story of what people have done to them every step of the way, do you think we would be safe in this world or country??? Don’t act like you are a saint when you’re not!” Victoria emphasized that “while everyone faces emotions and challenges, it is essential to let go and grow from those experiences, considering life as a battlefield,” she wrote on IG.

Yvonne’s fans however came after Victoria. Leading the pack was Christabel Orji who slammed the critic, saying “If they were to write a memoir they know they wouldn’t get such traction, fanfare and sales as such they’d resort to hate and hypocrisy.”

Another social media [email protected] gh_doll32, while congratulating Yvonne wrote, “We all heard of Miss universe USA who committed su*cid*, last two years. So, mental health is real and telling your story this way will heal so many hearts and many of us regain hope and courage”. ayclaudbeauty wrote: “So monumental! Your book has resonated so much with African youth, growing up with so many challenges and life experiences, yet sailing those odds.” bigpris praised Yvonne for telling her story, saying “ it’s your truth and you chose to tell it whenever you wanted. If they don’t understand they should also write their version and tell their own truth.”

For @ unlimited, “Yvonne said what many young women want to say but haven’t had the courage to do so. Thank you for your vulnerability and transparency. A lot of women go through this silently. But you stood out to be the shining example for our young folks.”

According to prissybaff, “It takes a lot of courage to share your own personal struggles with the world, and I know your book will inspire and help countless others. “

The memoir, ‘I am Not Yvonne Nelson’, however, provides a glimpse into the intriguing narratives, showcasing Nelson’s unapologetic honesty and willingness to share her truth. It also offers a captivating and intimate look into her life and encounters with notable celebrities, leaving readers eagerly anticipating the full account of her experiences.