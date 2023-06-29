Yvonne Nelson: Why I’m yet to tell my side of the story — Iyanya

Nigerian singer, Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk, aka Iyanya, has explained why he has not yet addressed allegations made by Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson in her recently published book.

The actress alleged in the book that Iyanya cheated on her with Tonto Dikeh while they were dating.

The ‘Kukere’ crooner said that he would be criticized by many if he tell his own side of the story.

He, however, said regardless of the envisioned backlash his reply would pull, he is still going to tell his side of the story soon.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Wednesday, the singer wrote, “Y’all waiting for my side of the story? If I talk now, I’ll be accused of kissing and telling, sluts shaming, etc.

But something gat to give, so wait for it.”

But something gat to give, so wait for it. — its iyanyaaaaaa💥 (@Iyanya) June 28, 2023

Iyanya’s tweet is coming hours after Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie released a new song titled, ‘Try Me’ to address Yvonne Nelson’s claims that he drove her to the clinic to abort the baby after impregnating her in 2010.

In the song, the rapper debunked the allegations, insisting that he kicked against Yvonne Nelson’s decision to abort the pregnancy but she said she can’t keep it because she was in school.