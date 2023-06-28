Yvonne Nelson fires back at Sarkodie for claims he opposed abortion

Actress Yvonne Nelson and Ghanaian singer, Sarkodie have had their controversy take a new dimension as the actress replied to the singer’s claims in his new song.

Nelson had revealed in her new book ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson’ that the artiste impregnated her.

She said “I had gone for a pregnancy test to confirm what becomes the most obvious conclusion for a sexually active young woman who misses her monthly flow. I was in the company of Karen. And when the test result was ready, I wasn’t strong enough to open it. She did and declared the verdict.

“I wasn’t the only one responsible for the situation, so I called the man whose potent seed had germinated in me. His name is Michael Owusu Addo, a renowned Ghanaian musician who is better known as Sarkodie.”

After trying out concoctions suggested to her by a colleague, she was finally able to terminate the pregnancy.

Reacting in a song titled ‘Try me’, Sarkodie claimed he never asked her to abort the baby, noting it was a decision she took on her own.

He said in the song, which has at the time of filing in this report gathered 263,000 views, that Yvonne Nelson’s book was not so great but got patronage because of the negative things therein.

“Not because your book is really good but we are living in a world where negativity sells,” Sarkodie raps.

The rapper urged the actress to take the blame because “nobody is the cause of your bad choice in life” and “stop the personal attacks.”

His words didn’t seem to sit down well with Nelson who took to her social media account to clap back at the singer.

She wrote, “In my book I narrated how you got me pregnant, how you couldn’t wait for me to get rid of it. How you DROVE me to have an abortion.

“As usual, you want to use to rubbish a pain a young woman felt. We both have daughters, let’s see what life throws at them. #triedyou:”