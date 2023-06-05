Yusuf revokes sales of Kano Paediatric Hospital, Gov’s lodge

Kano State Governor, Prof Abdullahi Ganduje of the APC and Alhaji Abba Yusuf his main challenger of the PDP

By Bashir Bello

KANO – In continuation of recouping public properties that was illegally sold by the immediate past administration in the state, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state, has revoked the sales of Hasiya Bayero Paediatric hospital and the Governor’s lodge located at Kwankwasiyya city with the immediate effect.

Governor Yusuf, who led a delegation of top government officials on inspection to the two sites, directed the immediate renovation of the health facility and revert to its operations as a specialist hospital that cater for the medical needs of hundreds of thousands of children from the state and beyond.

A statement by the Chief Press Secreatry, Sanusi Dawakin-Tofa, said the governor expressed displeasure on how the past government sold the places to their cabals for their selfish interest.

According to the statement, “As promised during electioneering processions, we will not relent in reclaiming public properties either mis-managed or sold via shoddy deal and what was reclaimed would be judiciously utelize for the benefit of people of the state.

“I am at this juncture announcing the revoking of the sales of Hasiya Bayero Paediatric hospital and the Governor’s lodge at Kwankwasiyya city that is hosting the office of Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON). The health facility should be renovated and revert to its operations of health care delivery to children,” the statement said.