Yul Edochie begs Tinubu to release Nnamdi Kanu

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has joined the league of Nigerians urging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to release Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Edochie begged the President in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

The IPOB leader has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since he was arrested and repatriated to Nigeria two years ago from Kenya.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja discharged and acquitted Kanu on October 13, 2022, but the DSS refused to release him.

In a tweet today, the actor pleaded with Tinubu, who he described as a man who fought for democracy for three decades, to let Kanu go free.

“To our Leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, @officialABAT GCFR. The Jagaban,” Edochie tweeted.

“A man who has fought for democracy for 3 decades, A builder & supporter of men & women. My President, please release Nnamdi Kanu. A humble request from your son, Yul Edochie.”