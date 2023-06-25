You’ve constitutional power to stop criminal trial against Kanu, Ejimakor tells Tinubu

Aloy Ejimakor, the Special Counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), says President Bola Tinubu has the constitutional powers to stop any criminal trial in the country.

Ejimakor, then, urged Tinubu to use the powers vested in him by the constitution to release the IPOB leader, who is being detained by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Kanu’s lawyer said the president is capable of reversing the injustice of his predecessor, former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The legal practitioner made these known in a tweet on Sunday, adding that Tinubu does not have to wait for the Supreme Court to release the IPOB leader.

Ejimakor wrote, “Under the Constitution, the AGF (in practice: the President) has the power to stop any criminal trial.

“So, President Tinubu doesn’t have to wait for the Supreme Court to undo the grave injustice (rendition) done by his predecessor by releasing Mazi Nnamdi Kanu @officialABAT.”

Kanu is standing trial against the federal government since he was arrested and repatriated in 2021 from Kenya.