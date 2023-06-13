‘You’ve carved your name in golden books’, Peter Obi congratulates Hilda Baci

By Biodun Busari

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi has congratulated Nigerian chef, Hilda Effiong Bassey popularly known as Hild Baci, after the Guinness World Records confirmed her record for the longest cooking period by an individual.

The confirmation was made known on the GWR website on Tuesday after the 100-hour cooking feat was set on May 15, 2023.

Awarding the Nigerian gourmet chef, Tuesday, GWR said, “Following a thorough review of all the evidence, Guinness World Records can now confirm that Hilda Effiong Bassey, better known as Hilda Baci, has officially broken the record for the longest cooking marathon (individual), with a time of 93 hours 11 minutes.”

The former Anambra governor as he joined other Nigerians to congratulate Hilda Baci via his Twitter handle said Hilda has carved her name in the golden books of history and has brought great honour to Nigeria.

“Congratulations to you Hilda Baci @hildabacicooks on breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time by an individual. You believed in your vision, you persevered till the end, and you have now carved your name in the golden books of history and have brought great honour to our nation,” Obi wrote.

He further said that Baci’s victory would be an inspiration to many across the globe, as he said, “You have, by your victory, reminded us that the path through which one attains victory in any endeavour must be excellent. By towing the path of hard work and determination, you broke a world record. Millions of people across the world are now inspired by you.”