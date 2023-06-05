Youth group passes vote of confidence on Tinubu

*Endorses Akpabio’s Senate President’s ambition

*Says he’s best to work with president

By Joseph Erunke

A youth group operating as Rising-Up for a United Nigeria, has passed a vote of confidence on President Bola Tinubu, saying the president posses necessary attributes to lift Nigeria out of its present predicament.

The group, an umbrella body of all youth groups and middle -aged citizens also endorsed the candidature of Senator Goodwill Akpabio’s as Senate President and urged support for him to emerged victorious.

It pledged to partner with Tinubu ‘s administration and the leadership of the 10th National Assembly in general for the betterment of Nigeria and its citizens.

The convener of Rising-Up for a United Nigeria,

Amb. Solomon Adodo,at a news conference, Monday, in Abuja, appealed to youths in the country not to protest against subsidy removal by the president and the attendant rise in fuel price, saying the president meant well for the country by his action.

He also said the former Akwa Ibom State governor was the best to work with President Bola Tinubu to lift Nigeria to its desired heights.

To this effect,the group has appealed to senators-elect to queue behind Akpabio by electing him as the Senate President as the upper chamber of the federal legislaure after the inauguration tomorrow.

Adodo used the occasion to formally congratulate President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima on their emergence as President and Vice President,respectively.

A prepared text of the conference, he released to the media at the event,read:”As the Head of all Youth Organizations and all Middle-aged groups in Nigeria, It is our strong optimism, and which we hold with a strong belief that this government under this new leadership shall muster young Nigerians with renewed hope for an uncommon transformation of our country Nigeria.

“We firmly believe that just like the models of Singapore, Korea and the United Arab Emirates, our President Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu will emplace all efforts to help the young and middle-aged populace on the path of innovative enterprise and productivity as the triggers for moving our country from third world to first. We are also optimistic that the Israeli and Singaporean model will be adopted in massively mobilizing young Nigerians for trainings in military and Security intelligence and handling of armaments for the solid defense of our country’s territorial integrity from internal or external aggressors.

“This shall form the anchor point or springboard for the rapid economic growth and development of Nigeria which we so desire. It is our firm belief that this government will identify, harness and further hone all youth potentials in the creative industry, in the ICT world, in Agriculture, Science and Tech, manufacturing and all other areas to ensure that their energies are moved from mere potentials to productivity as the basis for projecting Nigeria to the frontline of productivity and economic strength in the comity of nations.

“We also strongly believe that under this new government, a new Nigeria where our hinterlands will be illuminated with development powered by rural electrification from innovative sources to ensure less of rural to urban migration and also cut down on the migration of Nigerian Youths across the Mediterranean or the Sahara to lands unknown where they hitherto hoped to eke a living but that these potentials shall be acted upon and built upon for the good of our country to stand shoulder to shoulder with great Nations of the world.

“May we seize this medium to congratulate His Excellency Sen. (Dr.) George Akume and Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila on their well merited appointments as Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chief of Staff to the President respectively. These appointments are clear indicators that the government is set to move with accelerated speed with the youth and middle-aged citizens at the thrust of her policies and projects particularly considering the fact that Sen. Akume has remained a long standing mentor and supporter of the youth and youth causes.

“As we gear up towards the election of the Presiding Officials of the National Assembly, we are hopeful that the Senate particularly will return another promising patriot with uncommon achievements and antecedents in the Person of Sen. Godswill Akpabio,CON as President of the Senate. The over one hundred million Nigerian young and middle-aged citizens have overwhelming endorsed Sen. Akpabio as Senate President, having performed creditably throughout his trajectory of leadership as Governor, Senator and Minister. We firmly believe he will fittingly complement President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with the virile legislature needed for a highly effective Executive that shall usher a greater Nigeria.

” It is highly imperative to make it clear that at such trying times as this, the nation needs courageous and tactful leaders to head all the three arms of government. We are at crossroads of challenges amidst opportunities and only Senator Akpabio judging from his past records can complement the vision of Mr. President of rapidly transforming Nigeria to an economic super power where poverty, hunger, unemployment and all related vicissitudes will be dealt a lethal blow. We therefore urge all Senators-elect across all Party lines to put the Nigerian dream first by electing His Excellency Senator Godswill Akpabio as Senate President so that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu can get the needed legislative support to drive the new Nigeria to fruition.

“To the Youth of Nigeria, it is high time we got reminded that we should not be separated by our political parties, religious inclinations, ethnic leanings or other forms of ideologies or idiosyncrasies but we should rise up in unity for one goal to wit the rapid advancement and development of our Country Nigeria, We should work together as one and knowing that the elections have come and gone and it is time to build a new Nigeria of our dreams. If we must advance then we must come to terms with the salient fact that sacrifices must be made and so done with renewed hope for a better future. The announcement of the suspension of fuel subsidy is nothing but an adroit courageous move by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

” It is a bitter pill we have to swallow which shall howbeit cure the long term problems plaguing our constituency, principally unemployment and its twin – poverty. We must therefore resist all overtures to oppose government but rather put on our innovative thinking caps to partner with government out of this temporary storm. All calls for strikes and/or protests should be strongly resisted while vistas of dialogue should be opened for cushioning measure to ease the plight of the masses.

“We must be reminded that the task of building any great nation rests principally on the shoulders of her youth and even though we talk about our heroes past, we are the heroes present that shall rise to build the great Nigeria buoyed by renewed hope for an uncommon transformation of our country to the greatness we so dream of. “